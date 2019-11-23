Rural schools face challenges, but teacher pay hikes likely helped

ADA [ndash] Services for Paul Edward Ingram, 85, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Ingram passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at an assisted living center in Clinton. He was born Jan. 11, 1934, at Stroud to Homer and Addie May Bottoms Ingram. He married L…