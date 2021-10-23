OKLAHOMA CITY — Redistricting fights in Oklahoma are heating up as lawmakers begin finalizing boundaries for the state’s five congressional seats ahead of next month’s special session.
Some rural lawmakers are expressing concern about an effort they say would marginalize rural Oklahomans’ voices and give the state’s growing urban corridor more influence in Congress by apportioning the state’s most populous county — Oklahoma County — into three congressional districts.
The plan suggested recently to lawmakers during a redistricting hearing would also create a district largely encompassing Tulsa while leaving the fifth district primarily rural.
“My argument against three districts touching Oklahoma County is you might end up with four urban congress people and only one representing rural Oklahoma,” said state Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville.
State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, said he’s aware that rumors are swirling that there are plans to carve up Oklahoma County, which could potentially marginalize rural Oklahoma’s influence in Congress. But he said Tuesday that legislators hadn’t yet started work on the maps, choosing instead to wait until the final public hearing was completed Tuesday.
Martinez, who is heading up the House’s redistricting effort, said it’s clear that Oklahoma has a rural culture and history, but redistricting is done based on current population. He said there’s a conversation to be had about rural Oklahoma, economic development and why people are leaving those areas, but that’s a conversation that should be had outside redistricting, he said.
“I think we appreciate and understand the rural culture of Oklahoma,” Martinez said. “And it’s not a goal to make less rural members or rural representation. However the goal of redistricting is to realign shifts in population.”
Over the past decade, nearly two-thirds of Oklahoma counties saw their population decrease, losing a combined 69,000, an analysis of Oklahoma’s U.S. Census Bureau data shows. But the remaining counties — predominantly urban and suburban — saw their populations grow by about 277,000 people. While the state saw a net gain of about 208,000 people in the past decade, nearly half of all Oklahoma residents now report living in just four counties — Canadian, Cleveland, Oklahoma and Tulsa. Oklahoma County is home to nearly 800,000 people.
Lawmakers will convene in special session Nov. 15 to approve congressional maps. They’ll also update and redistrict as necessary the state’s legislative districts, and amend candidacy deadlines.
Andy Moore, head of People Not Politicians, said he’s crisscrossed the state in recent months, holding dozens of meetings to discuss the best way to realign congressional districts. The coalition aims to ensure that the redrawing of the state’s voting districts, which must occur every decade following the U.S. Census count, is free of partisan influence. In Oklahoma, politicians are responsible for redrawing voting districts. He also said rural residents had a consistent message — “Don’t urban my rural.”
“I think the concern is that their interests will be marginalized,” he said. “The folks in rural areas don’t want to be represented by someone who lives in the city and doesn’t ever take the time to come out and meet them and be genuinely representative (and) be concerned with the issues that matter most to rural Oklahomans.”
Moore is pushing a plan that would incorporate much of Oklahoma County into one congressional district because he thinks that makes the most sense with the area’s population growth. The Tulsa County region would also be its own district. The remaining three districts would be comprised of the remaining — predominantly rural — counties.
Moore said he’s worried that would be a tough sell because influential Oklahomans are worried about Republican candidates winning congressional elections.
“In a year where politics has been so contentious, it seems unwise to cater to the interests of a few politicians rather than to the interests of the other 3.9 million Oklahomans,” Moore said.
State employees helping with the redistricting effort told lawmakers at a recent hearing that they received a letter from the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, urging them to place three congressional seats in Oklahoma County because it would increase congressional representation in the urban core.
Oklahoma County currently spans two congressional districts because Tinker Air Force Base officials wanted to be represented by the same congress member who serves Fort Sill in Lawton.
State Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, said by dividing Oklahoma City three ways, he would have to drive through three Congressional districts just to get to the state Capitol. He said that might make sense for a lawmaker from the Oklahoma Panhandle to cross so many lines, but it would be “ridiculous” for one living in the state’s capital.
“I live five minutes from here,” Bennett said.
Urban Democrats, meanwhile, said lawsuits are likely if lawmakers carve out new districts that specifically impact areas of Oklahoma City that house the state’s growing minority populations.
They note maps under consideration clearly and purposefully cut the county’s minority population in half, a potential violation of federal law. Some maps lawmakers are considering purposefully draw out predominantly Hispanic areas and put them into a different district.
“I think there’s a strong argument to be made that that is intentionally racial gerrymandering,” Moore said.
State Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, said lawmakers have been gathering public input since December of last year. He said one reason why the legislative redistricting maps were so well-received is because they used public input to craft the final product. He said he aims to use the same public input and transparency method to craft the final congressional districts.
But Paxton, who is heading up redistricting efforts for the state Senate, said there seems to be a lot of differing opinions over how to apportion those.
“It’s enlightening,” Paxton said. “You learn a lot about the state. You learn a lot about people’s ideas. There’s so many differences of opinions on the way these maps should be laid out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.