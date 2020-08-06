A house was completely destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon on County Road 3450 approximately two miles south of Vanoss, or one mile west and a half-mile north of Lightning Ridge Church.
The structure, reported to be a residence of about 2000 square feet, was completely engulfed by the time firefighters could arrive on the scene shortly after 1 p.m. Heavy black smoke was visible from Ada and from Roff.
No one was injured in the initial blaze, but reports indicate two area firefighters were treated at the scene for heat-related illness.
Roff and Ada fire departments were the first on the scene of the blaze, and were joined by Oil Center, Fitzhugh and Vanoss firefighters, Mercy EMS medics and deputies from the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office. Fire crews remained on the scene well into the afternoon hours.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
