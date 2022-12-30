U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Oklahoma State Director, Kenneth Corn recently announced that the Oklahoma State Office is now accepting Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) Applications. An RBDG is a competitive grant, which is designed to aid small and emerging private businesses in rural Oklahoma. Assistance can be purchasing or renovating real estate, purchasing equipment, or providing technical assistance and training. Applicants must submit their grant package to the Oklahoma State Office no later than Feb. 28, 2023, by 4:30 p.m.
“These grants can be used by towns, nonprofits, tribal communities, institutes of higher education and others, which can be used to improve the economic impact in rural and tribal communities across Oklahoma,” Corn said. “It is anticipated that the Biden-Harris Administration will be able to award approximately $46 million in these grant opportunities to help grow small businesses and improve the economic welfare of rural and tribal communities. While these are highly competitive grants, I would recommend any organization who qualifies to work with our State Office to apply as we work together to improve and strengthen our economic impact in Oklahoma.”
To learn more about the RBDG process visit: https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/business-programs/rural-business-development-grants
Stakeholders can also email the Oklahoma State Office for more information at: okbusiness@usda.gov.
