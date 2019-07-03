Texhoma runners who are looking for a chance to race while supporting a worthy cause might want to head to Tishomingo this weekend.
The ninth annual Stevy’s Run, a fundraising race named for former Tishomingo resident Stevy Cellum, is set for Saturday morning at the First United Methodist Church of Tishomingo, 202 N. Neshoba.
Online registration is available at www.okc.enmotive.com through Friday, or people may register from 6 to 7 a.m. the day of the race. Tishomingo residents may also sign up for the race at either Clary Insurance or the Rowe Law Firm.
The USA Track and Field-sanctioned event, which will be professionally timed by En Motive, includes a 5K run, a 10K run and a one-mile fun run. Registration fees are $25 for the 5K, $30 for the 10K and $20 for the fun run.
The 10K race will begin at 7:15 a.m. Saturday at the church, followed by the 5K race at 7:30 and the fun run at 7:45. The top three finishers in each division for the 5K and 10K races will receive a medal, and trophies will go to the top overall male and female runners in the 5K and 10K.
The races aren’t the only items on the agenda that day. The event will include a free pancake breakfast, a devotion, music and a raffle featuring various items.
“We have an OU football that coach Stoops and coach Riley have both signed,” said Stevy’s mother and event organizer, Gayla Cellum. “We have a men’s and a women’s basket of goodies from the local merchants that are about $300 in value each. We’re selling chances on each of those three things.”
Cellum said runners age 17 and younger will have a chance to win a free bicycle.
All proceeds from the event will be divided among the Stevy Cellum Memorial Scholarship Fund, the UMW School Supply Drive for Johnston County Students and the Stevy’s Closet program at Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center.
Stevy’s Closet, which is named for Stevy Celluim, helps long-term cancer patients decorate their hospital rooms so they feel more like home.
Memories of Stevy
The event pays tribute to Stevy Cellum, who died of cancer in 2011.
Stevy was diagnosed with cancer, a bone cancer that typically begins in the legs and can spread to other parts of the body, in 2009. She was 14 years old at the time.
Four months after Stevy’s initial diagnosis, doctors removed the tumor and inserted a rod in her log.
In June 2010, Stevy was diagnosed with secondary leukemia due to chemotherapy, Gayla told The Ada News in 2014. Stevy had a bone marrow transplant that October, thanks to a 19-year-old donor.
Six months later, the osteosarcoma had returned — but it had spread to Stevy’s lungs. After several hospitalizations, the doctors told her they could not do anything more for her.
Stevy returned home in June 2011, feeling better and able to spend time with her family. The first Stevy’s Run took place that July, and Stevy was able to attend the event in her wheelchair.
Stevy was also able to attend OU football’s first game of the season. She died Oct. 15, 2011.
The first-ever Stevy’s Run was a fundraiser to help cover Stevy’s medical bills. Today, proceeds from the event to the Memorial Scholarship Fund, the school supply drive and Stevy’s Closet.
Organizing the race each year brings back memories of Stevy, who once said she hoped she would not be forgotten, Gayla said Tuesday.
“It does just give us a chance to reflect on her life and what she meant, not just to us as her family but to our community and others,” Gayla said. “We just hope that will bring positive to the people around us, too.”
