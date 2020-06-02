Rowsey receives medical degree, preps for residency in Alabama

Tyler Grant Rowsey graduated from The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center College of Medicine on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
He was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society and the Gold Humanism Honor Society. He was involved in various leadership roles in the Crimson Club and HSC leadership.
Dr. Rowsey will begin his residency at Brookwood Baptist Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, followed by his ophthalmology residency at University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.