The Ada Area Round-Up Club with a sponsorship from the Stratford Feed Store will be hosting a Halloween Fun Day on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Hallaman Arena at 1700 County Road 1540, Stratford.
There will be a horse and rider costumer contest along with several traditional and untraditional events.
There will be a traditional barrel race, a Ride-A-Bat, Candy Race and Ribbon Race. Cost is $10 per contestant for one event or all.
Ride-A-Bat is contestant rides bareback through various gaits given by the announcer with a bat under one leg. That last one who retains their bat wins.
Candy Race is like flags. Pick up as much candy as you can from one bucket and throw it into the next bucket. You get a second removed from your time for each piece of candy you get into the second bucket.
Ribbon Race is a two-person team event. Each rider holds one side of the same piece of ribbon and rides around the arena in the various gaits given by the announcer.
Proceeds will be used to replace the sound system and purchase insurance for the 2021 Playday Season.
Kids bring your trick or treat bags or buckets. Parents bring candy to give out at your own vehicles and we will have a fun horseback Trick-or-Treat.
Club membership is not required. Please bring negative coggins.
