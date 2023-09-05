ECU History professor Dr. Christopher Bean addressed Ada Sunrise Rotary Club Friday about his work with the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.
Dr. Bean researched and wrote materials for the museum on the topic on the treatment of Native American tribes and nations since George Washington became US President. He and the museum consulted with Native people to ensure that “blind spots” to history were not missed.
The museum was founded in 1984 by a group of Holocaust Survivors. In 2018, the museum opened its current location that is much larger and features interactive displays. Permanent exhibits include the Holocaust / Shoah Wing, the Human Rights Wing, and the Pivot to America Wing. The museum asks visitors to be “upstanders” rather than “bystanders” when witnessing events that may lead to genocide. Ten steps to genocide ranging from apathy to violence are explained.
Bean is also working with Jolene Poore, Director of the Ada Public Library, to bring an exhibit on the Jewish Holocaust to Ada.
For more information about the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, see https://www.dhhrm.org/. For information on Rotary International, please contact Christine Pappas at cpappas25@gmail.com.
