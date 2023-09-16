Ada Public Library Director Jolene Poore addressed Ada Sunrise Rotary Club on Friday, September 15, which also happens to be her birthday.
Poore has worked in libraries at many levels including Kennedy Library in Konawa, the ECU Linscheid Library, and the Ada Public Library. She loves going to work. “I love hearing people using the library and hearing the energy bounce off the walls,” she said. Libraries don’t need to be quiet.
“One thing is everything and that one thing is information,” Poore said. The goal of the library is to provide access to information for everybody to improve their quality of life.
The library contains books and periodicals, but it has many other enriching items that patrons can check out. DVDs, wifi hotspots, and games are also available. Classes in tai chi, yoga, cooking, home appliance operation, money management, and how to attain SNAP benefits are also available. There are 4-5 classes every week which are all free to the public.
The library is a safe place to be yourself without judgment.
Poore is especially excited about a new rule by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy which says all tax-payer supported research must be made available to the public. This rule will allow even more information to be available to the public.
Look for library activities on Homecoming on September 23. A mini-book sale and children’s activities will be offered.
The library is joining The Chamber and anticipates a ribbon cutting on September 26.
The popular Book Sale will be September 27-29 with most items costing fifty cents to a dollar.
For more information about the Ada Public Library, contact Jolene Poore at 580-436-8125 or visit the library at 124 S. Rennie Ave.
For more information about Rotary, contact Christine Pappas at cpappas25@gmail.com.
