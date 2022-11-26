Ada Sunrise Rotary Club has provided dictionaries to 3rd graders in every classroom in Pontotoc County and a few other schools as well.
Ozten Sellers is a 3rd grader in Mrs. Crosby’s class in Stonewall.
Why does he like his dictionary? He said, “If you want to learn things that you don’t normally know, you can look it up right there!”
“Like the longest word in history? You can just look that up.”
If possible, Rotarians make a short presentation to the 3rd grade classes about how to use the dictionaries when deliveries are made.
This year, over 700 dictionaries were distributed by Ada Sunrise Rotary members. Classroom teachers can decide whether the children take them home or use them in the classroom.
Teachers report that the dictionaries are used in class for activities every week. Because the books are gazetteers, there is geographical information about U.S. states and other countries of the world that can be used for activities in lessons.
Teachers also report the section on the US presidents is also very interesting. In a time of decreasing public investment in instructional materials, it is nice to be able to get all students on the same page. Literally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.