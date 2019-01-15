2019 ROSE Program to launch Thursday

On Thursday, Sisters Hand-in-Hand and Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management will launch the second year of the ROSE (Renewed Opportunities for Social Engagement) program at the Elks Lodge in Ada.
Thursday’s event will feature an “Exercise & Fitness” presentation with Susan Coleman, co-creator of the “Healthy Heart” program in 1992. Coleman’s interactive presentation was one of the most popular ROSE workshops from last year.
The monthly reserved seating ROSE program includes an informational workshop and a Q&A session on topics of interest to SHIH participants.
Other programs being organized for 2019 include “Identity Theft and Online Scams” (Feb. 21); “Cell Phone and Digital Photography” (March 21); “Travel” (April 18); “Genealogy” (May 16); “Staying Healthy” (June 20); “Flower Arranging” (Aug. 15); “Financial Planning & Estate Planning” (Sept. 19); and “Pharmaceuticals/Medication” (Oct. 17).
The ROSE program was created by SHIH founder Debbie Wall, in association with SHIH Advisory Board member Roger Gaddis of Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management. Gaddis provides coordinating assistance for the ROSE program, serving as the host and workshop leader for the monthly events.
The ROSE program expands the ongoing ministry of Sisters Hand-in-Hand, which Wall began planning in 2015. Under Wall’s leadership, this community service program has offered widows throughout Pontotoc County the opportunity to meet each month for an evening event that includes a free banquet, entertainment and social interaction. Churches, organizations and volunteers from the community contribute to the ongoing success of the Sisters Hand-in-Hand Program.
For more information on the ROSE program, contact Debbie Wall at 580-235-2090 or Roger Gaddis at 580-332-4144.
About Sisters Hand-in-Hand
Sisters Hand-in-Hand is a Pontotoc County-based ministry which works to help widows build a new life, socialize and make new friends. The purpose of this ministry is to be a conduit for building fellowship through an interdenominational effort.
About Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management
Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management, founded in 1995, is headquartered in Ada, with additional locations in Ardmore, Durant and McAlester. Owner/Manager Roger Gaddis has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, including professional credentials as a CPA (Certified Public Account) and as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™.
