After a July recess, the Sisters Hand-in-Hand ROSE program resumed Aug. 15 with a presentation on floral arrangements by Pam Hanks, co-owner of Ada-based Roots ‘N Shoots Garden Center.
More than two dozen SHIH members gathered at Ada First Baptist Church to participate in the ROSE (Renewed Opportunities for Social Engagement) program, sponsored by Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management of Ada.
Hanks provided an in-depth presentation and workshop on the design, creation and display of floral arrangements, with emphasis on rose bouquets. She discussed a wide variety of roses, including Ecuadorian roses, which are generally considered the finest in the world.
“As a florist, it’s important to ask questions prior to the development of a special arrangement,” Hanks said.
She noted the goal is to combine what the customer wants with our knowledge of how that arrangement can best be achieved.
During the 90-minute plus presentation, Hanks produced and donated three separate floral arrangements, which were given away in a drawing at the end of the program.
Hanks and her business partner, Laura Fisher, opened Roots ‘N Shoots Garden Center in 2017. Located at 118 E. Fifth St., Roots ‘N Shoots is a full-service floral, garden center and gift shop. They can be reached at 580-559-2477.
On Sept. 19, the ROSE program will feature a presentation on “Financial Planning and Estate Planning” by Roger Gaddis.
The ROSE program is held on a monthly basis at Ada First Baptist Church. ROSE expands the SHIH ministry founded by Debbie Wall. Wall and Roger Gaddis, owner/manager of Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management (and a SHIH advisory board member), created the ROSE program in 2018.
For more information on the ROSE program, contact Roger Gaddis at: 580-332-4144 or Debbie Wall at 580-235-2090.
