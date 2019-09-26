On Sept. 19, the Sisters Hand-in-Hand ROSE program featured a presentation on financial planning and estate planning by Roger Gaddis, owner/manager of Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management.
Gaddis, who is both a certified financial planner and a certified public accountant, provided an interactive presentation on the basics of personal financial planning and estate planning considerations tailored to SHIH members.
Utilizing a graphic of a playground seesaw, Gaddis highlighted the range of investments from the most conservative (CDs to bonds to fixed annuities on one side) to the more ambitious investments (variable annuities to stock mutual funds to stocks) on the opposite side.
“The goal of good financial planning is identifying the right balance for each individual, based on his or her personal circumstances and goals,” Gaddis said.
During the presentation, Gaddis also provided background on the origin of the ROSE program, including the initial discussions about the program with SHIH founder Debbie Wall. Gaddis, who is an SHIH advisory board member, sponsors the SHIH ROSE program.
The final ROSE event for 2019 will take place Oct. 17, featuring a presentation on “Pharmaceuticals/Medications,” by Mike O’Grady, pharmacy director for Mercy Hospital Ada. O’Grady holds a doctor of pharmacy degree and has in-depth experience in the pharmaceutical industry.
The ROSE program is held on a monthly basis at Ada First Baptist Church. ROSE expands the SHIH ministry founded by Debbie Wall. Wall and Gaddis created the ROSE program in 2018.
For more information on the ROSE program, contact Roger Gaddis at 580-332-4144 or Debbie Wall at 580-235-2090.
