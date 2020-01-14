One person was transported to Chickasaw Nation Medical Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, after the van she was driving left the northbound lane of State Highway 1 near the intersection with County Road 1580 and rolled. The accident site was about four miles southwest of Ada.
The vehicle sat on its side in a ditch just adjacent to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad tracks. The roadway was not blocked.
Mercy EMS transported the patient. No condition report on the individual was immediately available.
Ada Fire Department personnel responded to the scene with Pontotoc County Sheriff's deputies and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP will investigate the cause of the crash. The vehicle was removed from the scene by about 11:15 a.m.
