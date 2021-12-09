Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run accident with an overturned vehicle Wednesday.
The late-morning accident partially blocked the roadway at 19th and Hickory as police and rescue personnel evaluated the situation. Three people in an overturned passenger vehicle escaped serious injury.
Initial reports indicate another vehicle, which was found a block south of the overturned car, was involved, and the driver reportedly fled the scene.
Ada Police continued their investigation, assisted by the Ada Fire Department and Mercy EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.