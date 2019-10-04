A Roff woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday night.
The crash occurred on the Chickasaw Turnpike, 6 miles north and 3 miles east of Sulphur, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Chicago resident Gaurav Shukla was eastbound on the turnpike when his 2019 Nissan Altima went left of center, striking a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Roff resident Randi Kirkland.
Neither Shukla, 44, nor his passenger, 32-year-old Ujjwal Narayan of New Delhi, India, were injured. Kirkland, 37, was pronounced dead.
Shukla and Narayan were both wearing seat belts, but Kirkland was not, according to the report. Both vehicles were equipped with airbags, which were deployed in Shukla’s vehicle but not in Kirkland’s vehicle.
The condition of both drivers and the cause of the collision are under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.