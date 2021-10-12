Roff wins two titles on Saturday

It's hard enough to win one state championship but for a school to win both a boys and girls title on the same day is incredible.
The Roff Tigers and Lady Tigers were able to pull off that feat winning state championships on Saturday in both fall baseball and fast-pitch softball.
It was the first ever championship for the Lady Tigers in any sport as they held on to defeat Moss for the Class B Fast-Pitch Softball title.
For the Roff boys, it was their third straight title having won the 2020 fall baseball crown, the 2021 spring baseball title and now the 2021 fall baseball championship. Roff defeated Ft. Cobb-Broxton 12-5 for the Class B Fall Baseball title.
For more on the games see, The Ada News sports section, Page 1B.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.