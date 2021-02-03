VELMA — The Roff High School boys basketball team continued its winning ways with its second victory of the season over Class A powerhouse Velma-Alma in a Saturday road game.
The game featured a wild second half in which the Comets dominated the third period before Roff finished strong in a 62-46 victory.
The Tigers were coming off an 83-26 shellacking of Caney Friday night.
Roff, ranked No. 2 in Class B, won for the sixth straight time following a home loss to Vanoss to improve to 19-1 on the year. Velma-Alma, No. 10 in Class A, fell to 12-5.
“Saturday’s win at Velma was a really good win for our guys in what has become a very good rivalry game over the past three years,” said RHS head coach Larry Johnston. “Our guys played really well defensively the entire game.”
Roff hosted Stratford on Tuesday and play at Kingston on Saturday.
Roff 62, Velma-Alma 46
The Tigers led 15-12 after the first quarter and used an 18-10 run in the second to grab a 33-22 halftime lead.
Back came the Comets. Velma-Alma, coached by Ada High School graduate Kenny Bare, dominated the third quarter. The hosts held the RHS offense in check and used a 17-5 run to surge to a 39-38 lead.
The Tigers turned things around in the final frame, ending the game on an equally dominant 24-7 volley.
“Velma-Alma made a big run in the third quarter, but our guys responded in a big way. The fourth quarter was great. Our guys really locked in and played well on both ends of the floor and played aggressive,” Johnston said. “We played extremely hard and did a really good job of rebounding. Velma has a lot of size and athleticism, so rebounding is always a major key against them.”
Wil Joplin led the Tiger offense with 26 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Coby Simon and Conner Owens followed with 12 points apiece.
Trayson Miller added 10 points to the balanced offensive attack and Cade Baldridge nearly hit double figures with eight points. Simon and Baldridge both hit a pair of treys for the visitors.
“We are having a bunch of guys step up and make big plays. This group is continuing to improve and they are extremely hungry to be our best,” Johnston said.
Tyler Stewart scored a game-high 18 points for the Comets. Austin Hunt was next with nine points and Tristan Wainscott added eight.
Roff 83, Caney 26
Roff took control early, starting the game with a 25-4 run. At halftime, the Tigers led 48-11.
The Tigers saw 13 different players reach the scoring column.
Conner Owens led the way with 14 points and Trayson Miller was right on his heels with 13. Kagan Huneycutt drained a trio of 3-pointer for nine points and sophomore Tallen Bagwell also scored nine for the hosts.
Wil Joplin added seven points, while Coby Simon and Brighton Gregory tacked on six points apiece. Drew Sheppard was next with five points.
Che Hodge led Caney with eight points.
Big ending propels Stratford past Allen
STRATFORD — The Stratford Bulldogs used a big finish to knock off Pontotoc Conference rival Allen 60-50 in a Saturday night home game.
The Bulldogs improved to 11-6 on the season, while Allen fell to 10-7.
“We played a really good game and we needed to, to get the win,” said Stratford head coach Ray Ardery. “Nolan Hall stepped up tonight defensively and had a huge impact on the game. Guys stepped up and hit some big shots late.”
Allen led 14-11 after the first quarter but Stratford turned things around in the second and used a 13-7 run to build a 24-21 halftime lead.
The Mustangs outscored the Bulldogs 18-12 in the third frame to retake the lead at 39-36.
However, Stratford closed out Allen with a huge 24-11 volley to end the game.
Caleb Miller led all scorers with 22 points — including three 3-pointers — for the home team. Brisyn Markovich followed with 14 points and six rebounds. Payton Wood hit a pair of treys and finished with 13 points and Walker Chandler sank three 3-point buckets for all nine of his points.
Stratford hit eight 3-pointers in the contest, all in the second half. The Bulldogs sank four in the third quarter and four more in the final frame.
Allen freshman Keithon Howard led his team with 14 points. Brayden Tatum followed with 13 and senior star Chad Milne chopped in 11 — far below his season average. Gage Holder just missed double figures with eight points.
Allen hosted Strother on Tuesday and is at Stonewall on Friday.
Stratford traveled to Roff Tuesday night and is set to host Asher Friday.
Stonewall boys drub Drumright
STONEWALL — The Stonewall Longhorns limited Drumright to single-digit scoring in every quarter and pulled away from the Tornadoes in a 46-25 win Friday night.
The Longhorns have won five of their past six games to improve to 10-7 on the year.
“We did a great job on the defensive end the entire night,” said Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland.
Stonewall led just 10-6 after one quarter but a 17-8 run in the second increased the SHS advantage to 27-14 by halftime. The Longhorns outscored the Tornadoes 19-11 over the final two quarters.
Clayton Findley led the SHS offense with 15 points, while Spencer Gatewood sank a pair of 3-pointers and scored 13. Ashton Bierce hit a pair of treys and scored eight points for the hosts.
Travian Hall led Drumright with eight points.
Stonewall was at Coleman Tuesday and is scheduled to host Pontotoc Conference foe Allen Friday night.
