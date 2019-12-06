Roff students awarded OSU scholarships

Roff native Natalee Richardson (center), an animal science major at Oklahoma State University, receives the CASNR/OYE Scholarship from Dr. Tom Coon, Vice President for Agricultural Programs (left), and Dr. Cynda Clary, Associate Dean of Academic Programs (right) at the university’s recent College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources New Student Scholarship Reception. The scholarship is part of $1.7 million in total scholarships students received for the 2019-2020 academic year from the college and its academic departments.
