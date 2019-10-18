Roff’s 28th annual Octoberfest celebration will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Roff.
The festivities will include a parade at 10 a.m. and live music by the Billy K Band, as well as crafts, vendors and food.
One of the booths will be a fundraiser for OK Kids Korral, a project of the Toby Keith Foundation which provides daytime and overnight lodging for pediatric cancer patients and their families. A raffle will also raise funds for OK Kids Korral.
Vendor booths are still open for the event, which is hosted by the Roff Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call Nelda at 580-421-7127.
