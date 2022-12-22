Roff man reportedly dies in house fire

A Roff resident was found deceased Wednesday morning after a house fire at his residence.
The fire occurred in the 300 block of Pontotoc Avenue.
Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Clinton Smee was on patrol in Roff when the call of a house fire was broadcast across the radio. Smee responded and spoke to the reporting person. She told Smee that the man who lived at the residence -- Richard Etchison -- was bedridden and stayed in the living room of the house.
Smee entered the home through the side door but could not go far into the house as it was already filled with thick, black smoke.
Smee went back outside and asked the reporting person if she knew exactly where in the house he was staying. She told Smee that Etchison stayed near the front door.
“I attempted to open the front door, but it was locked,” Smee said in a report. “Due to exigent circumstances and in the preservation of life, I kicked the front door open to gain access to the living room. I could see the hospital bed in the living room (that the reporting person) had described fully engulfed in flames, but nobody was near the bed. I attempted to enter the home again, but due to heat and smoke I could not make entry far into the home.”
Smee said he turned on an outside faucet and used a garden hose in an attempt to knock down the fire until Roff firefighters could arrive.
“Upon arrival of the fire department, they were able to knock down the flames enough for entry,” Smee said. “Chief Mike Bradley and I entered the home and began searching for (Etchison).”
Smee said they located Etchison’s body at the end of a hallway in the doorway of a bedroom, already deceased.
The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Ada firefighters also responded to the scene.
