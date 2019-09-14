Roff Head Start students 'Ready to Read'

Brenda Summers’ Head Start class from Roff visited the Ada Public Library Wednesday as part of the group’s “Ready to Read” program.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Brenda Summers’ Head Start class from Roff visited the Ada Public Library Wednesday as part of the group’s “Ready to Read” program.

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Tags

Chief Photographer

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.

Recommended for you