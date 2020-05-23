Due to COVID 19, the Roff Alumni Banquet scheduled for Saturday, June 6, and the Fitzhugh Alumni Banquet scheduled for Saturday, June 13, have both been canceled for this year.
Roff, Fitzhugh alumni banquets canceled, rescheduled
- From Shirley Boatright
