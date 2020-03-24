Roff finishes second in Scholastic Meet division

Roff High School students attended the Murray Scholastic Meet on Feb. 26. Roff finished second in Division 3.
Students placing are as follows:
• First place: Cassie Moore, accounting, first overall; Ashlie Chandler, business math, second overall, Makynze York, Powerpoint presentation, second overall; Cassie Castleberry, spreadsheet application, third overall; Coby Simon, physics, third overall; Tori Prince, behavioral science, fourth overall.
• Second place: Jamin Vanhorn, anatomy and physiology, third overall; Jacob Anderson, English literature; Danleigh Harris, American government; Kenlei Henderson, art drawing; Jamin Vanhorn, vocal performance; Beau Joplin, Oklahoma history.
• Third place: Jamin Vanhorn, world history.
• Fourth place: Cade Baldridge, Oklahoma wildlife identification; Kenlei Henderson, art portfolio; Lillie McDonald, Spanish, Maggie Sawyers, library skills; Makayla Wills, Algebra I; Ashlynn York-American literature.
• Fifth place: Wil Joplin, world geography; Trayson Miller, American history; Garrett Morgan, general science; Tori Prince, calculus; Camden Simon, geometry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.