Roff Tigers basketball fans cheer their team on at their district championship playoff game against Alex Saturday at the Roff High School gym. Both Roff boys and girls teams advance to regional playoff games in Alex this week.
Roff fans cheer their Tigers and Lady Tigers to victory
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Everett Farrell Melton, 90, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 in Ada. Arrangements are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. For more up-to-date service information please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] Brenda Gail Boyles, 69, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 in Ada. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, February 14th, 2022 at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. Interment will follow at New Bethel Cemetery in Byng, Oklahoma. A family visitation wil…
ADA [ndash] Thomas Charles Byrd, 71, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Thursday, February 10th, 2022 in Ada. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, February 14th, 2022 at Bethel Freewill Baptist Church in Allen, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at Allen Cemetery. For more up-to-date se…
Most Popular
Articles
- Fight erupts at high school basketball playoff game
- Latta Homecoming royalty crowned Monday
- Stitt touts paying Oklahoma teachers $100,000
- Vazquez wins city council seat
- Ada banker honored by the Oklahoma Bankers Association
- Local 4A and 2A squads begin postseason runs next week
- Ada Public Library partners with Google to provide free classes
- Pontotoc County Unofficial Election results
- Show me the money!
- Allen teams drop close calls in district play
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.