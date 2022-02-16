Roff fans cheer their Tigers and Lady Tigers to victory

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Roff Tigers basketball fans cheer their team on at their district championship playoff game against Alex Saturday at the Roff High School gym. Both Roff boys and girls teams advance to regional playoff games in Alex this week.

