Mrs. Boatright’s
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa, I want baby dolls. I love you. My mom needs new pans and my dad needs tools, sister needs a toy cat, Alton wants a bike, Ryken wants a toy dog.
Love, Autumn
Dear Santa, I want a remote control monster truck. I’ll leave you cookies and milk. I love you Santa.
Love, Clayton
Dear Santa, I want a bike and a phone. I want a computer. I want a game. My mom wants make-up and a phone case. My brothers want 2 winged dinosaurs and batman. My stepdad wants a phone case. I want a bracelet and high heels. I’m going to bring you cookies and come to my house and I’ll give you cookies and milk.
Love, Preslee
Dear Santa, I would like you to bring me a toy remote control monster truck that lights up and my mom would like to get make-up and dad would like a new pair of black pants. My brother would like a remote control dinosaur. I will leave milk and cookies out for you.
Love, Carter
Dear Santa, Can you please give me some nerf bullets for my Fort Night Blaster and please give mom make up and hair spray. Get my dad some working tools so he can fix the building and I can play in it. I really want you to give my grandma some coloring pages so I can color when I go over there. Get my sister in Ohio a note telling her I’ve been good in school and that’s all I want.
Jared
Dear Santa, I would like a present for my family and my grandma and everybody to get a present. I want a go-cart most of all and a motor cycle and a new 4 wheeler.
Love, Canton
Dear Santa, I would like a 4 wheeler and a remote control truck and trailer with a farm--cows, horses, and pigs, a bridle, a saddle, and a saddle pad for my horses. I want a mama cow and a baby cow. I love you Santa. I’ll leave you cookies and milk. That’s all
Love, Josh
Dear Santa, I love you. Can I get a nerf gun? I will leave you cookies and milk and I love you forever. That’s all
Love, Alexander
Dear Santa, I want race cars and a remote control fire truck. My sisters want Barbie dolls and baby dolls. They want that. My mama would like to have some cookies and milk and she will share them with me. I will love it.
Love, Jonathan
Dear Santa, I want a doll. I want puzzles. My brother likes dinosaurs. My other brother likes cars. Mom likes make-up and my dad likes clothes. I love you Santa. That’s it.
Love, Kay
Dear Santa, What’s your birthday? I will give you cookies and milk. I would like to go with you to the North Pole. I want a make-up doll for Christmas. I love make-up and that’ll be it.
Love, Imma
Dear Santa, I want nerf guns and a laser tag vest and a laser tag gun. My dad wants cologne and mom wants perfume. Santa I’ll leave cookies and milk unless my dog eats it. My baby brother I don’t know really what he wants but I guess a new pacifier and somebody to play with. My dog wants dog food and my cat wants cat food. That’s all.
Love, Freedom
Dear Santa, How do your reindeers fly? You are awesome! I want a Nerf gun and a pocket knife and a tomahawk. Can you get new big chairs for our kitchen cause the other ones broke? I need a new belt cause I lost mine and I have to wear my brothers. Can I get Christmas money?
Marcus: Dear Santa, I want a Nerf gun with bullets so I can have a Nerf war. I want sugar bullets that stick to you. I like you Santa. My mommy would love make-up and my daddy likes Nerf guns that shoots darts a lot of them.
Love, Tanner
Dear Santa, Mom wants some jewelry. Dad wants a tool set. My little sister might like jewelry too. Maybe new bullets for my nerf gun and new shoes. We’re going to put out milk and cookies. Probably for 2 dogs you might bring them something like dog toys. That’s about it.
Love, Bayler
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.