Roff Elementary earns straight Bs on report card

Roff Elementary School earned straight Bs on its A-F report card for 2018, but Roff High School received a mix of As, Cs and Ds.
Elementary and middle schools across Oklahoma received grades in up to four categories, plus an overall grade. High schools were rated in up to five categories and also received an overall grade.
Here’s how Roff schools fared:
• Roff Elementary School received Bs for academic achievement, academic growth and chronic absenteeism, plus an overall grade of B. The school was not graded in the English language proficiency category.
• Roff High School received Cs for academic achievement and post-secondary educational opportunities, a D for graduation rates and an A for chronic absenteeism but did not receive a grade in the English language proficiency category. The school’s overall grade was a C.
The high school would have received a B as its overall grade if three students had not dropped out of school last year, Superintendent Scott Morgan said Thursday.
“Ironically, graduation rate is normally one of our higher indicator scores, as we historically do not have dropouts,” he said in an email. “With a high school our size, any dropout will dramatically affect our graduation rate.”
Morgan said the state has dramatically overhauled its school grading system since the last report cards were issued in 2016, making it difficult to compare Roff’s previous report cards to the new ones. But he added that Roff has improved by one letter grade since the district moved to a four-day week in the 2016-17 school year.
New report cards
The Oklahoma State Department of Education, which issued the A-F report cards for 2018 last month, revamped its school accountability system to address complaints that the system did not produce an accurate picture of school performance. The new system aims to correct that problem and provide a more detailed but still easy-to-understand portrait of how schools across the state are doing.
Morgan said the new report cards do a better job of reflecting a student’s growth, rather than focusing on a single snapshot in time. But he said the report cards tell only part of the story.
“I feel that it is always a little unfair to assign a letter grade to an educational institution based on qualitative data points,” he said. “Our employees do many important things on a daily basis to improve the lives of our kids. Many of these things cannot be measured.
“When a teacher lets a child know how much potential he or she has, it produces hopes and joy that cannot be quantified by a number or letter grade.”
