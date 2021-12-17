Roff donates to Just Cure It

Roff High School cheerleaders, girls and boys basketball teams pose recently with a $1,202 donation to “Just Cure It.”

 Joni Johnston | Roff Schools

Roff High School cheerleaders, girls and boys basketball teams, and athletic department recently made a $1,202 donation to “Just Cure It” through their fundraising efforts at their “Pink Out” game on November 19.

