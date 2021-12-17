Roff High School cheerleaders, girls and boys basketball teams, and athletic department recently made a $1,202 donation to “Just Cure It” through their fundraising efforts at their “Pink Out” game on November 19.
Roff donates to Just Cure It
- Joni Johnston | Roff Schools
