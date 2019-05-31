Roff Baseball recognized as 3-time state champ

The Roff baseball team was recently recognized at the state Capitol for winning its third state championship in a row. Pictured with the team are Rep. Ronny Johns and Sen. Greg McCortney. 

 Joni Johnston | Roff Public Schools

