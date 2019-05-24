Congratulations to the 2019 Roff High School graduates for their accomplishment and to the 2019 Roff High baseball team for winning the Class A State Championship for the third year in a row. They have raised the standard for our alma mater — go, Tigers!
In celebration, the Roff Alumni Association is inviting both of these distinguished groups to attend this year’s Roff Alumni Banquet at no cost. For the rest of us, the cost is only $10, which pays for the food.
In addition, we are inviting all the school board members, administration, staff and all the fantastic teachers. We want them to know how much we appreciate all that they do and all they have done to facilitate the new building and gymnasium. Roff is now the only school between Sulphur and Ada, and it’s flourishing. We celebrate that.
So in simple terms, we say, we not only want to have a memorable event but maintain this wonderful tradition for years to come.
Our banquet is June 1, so tie a string on your finger because you don’t want to miss it. Jim Davis and Bubba Tidwell are saying, “If anyone fails to show and miss this golden opportunity to see their old classmates and friends, then we will be coming to their house to spend the weekend.” So remember, if you don’t come to see us, we will be coming to see you.
We are starting earlier this year. The doors open at 10 a.m., which gives us all plenty of time to visit. Then at 1 p.m., the annual banquet dinner will be held. Be prepared to introduce yourself and tell us where you’re living today. We are starting earlier so you can plan your day. We will be adjourning at 3 p.m., which gives everyone five hours to get safely home before dark.
Bubba Tidwell, Jim Davis, Jack Coffee, Robbie Simpson and I were visiting with some of the gang ... we always have the greatest time remembering all the good times and wonderful people who have become a part of our lives because we went to Roff High School. Every one of our lives has been changed because of Roff and those great, lifelong friends we made along the way. And that is what we celebrate with each year’s Alumni Banquet.
And we are setting a new attendance goal this year. Last year, 77 of us attended. This year, we are stepping up by looking to make 2019 our best-attended banquet every by setting this year’s goal to be 100.
So don’t be on the fence about coming. We need you and look forward to getting to visit you this year. Talk to your friends, old classmates ... anyone you might now who went to Roff High School. Encourage them to come to the 2019 Roff Alumni Banquet.
Thank you for reading this letter, which I have written with love and sincere appreciation to each and every one. I look forward to seeing you in Roff on June 1.
God’s blessings,
Peyton York
P.S. Jim Davis, don’t forget to bring your famous cheese dip. Everyone else, bring your favorite chips, dips, desserts or anything else you like to graze on. See you on June 1!
To make a reservation, contact Peyton York at 405-232-4112, email jim@yorkok.com or call Shirley Boatright at 580-320-0723.
