Roderick Hickman's 26 years at Ada Coca Cola proves that employee loyalty is not a thing of the past.
Hickman's hitch at the soft drink company started Sept. 19, 1994.
"I do everything here," Hickman said. "Maintenance, warehouse, keeping things clean, whatever they need me to do."
Hickman said it was great to be with Coke all these years.
"It feels wonderful," he said. "I've been here a long time for them. I started when they were running pop (bottling soft drinks), my first job with them. I went to the warehouse for a while. I started doing maintenance. They let me have a wonderful job."
"Thanks Rod for your 26 years of service," Tom Crabtree of Ada Coca Cola said. "He's been a blessing to us all."
