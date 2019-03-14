Rocky Ridge to provide Post 72 with Armed Forces Day Parade vehicle

Rocky Ridge Powersports and Outdoors will provide American Legion Post 72 with a vehicle to use in the upcoming Armed Forces Day Parade.
Rocky Ridge and American Legion Post 72 are co-sponsors of the annual event, which this year honors veteran James Pete Peterson.
The parade is scheduled to take place May 19 in Ada.
The parade features three classes of floats, all military-themed, and first place in each class will receive a $300 prize.
The classes are business, for-profit clubs and organizations, and non profit clubs and organizations. There is no entry fee, and participants can register until the morning of the parade. The lineup for the parade starts at noon, and the event down Main Street begins at 1:30 p.m.
“In addition to Rocky Ridge, we’d also like to thank Ron Batey at Allstate for providing insurance for the event,” Post 72 Commander James Kercheval said.
Prize money will be awarded at Rocky Ridge within 48 hours of the event so photos can be made of the winners for publication in The Ada News.
