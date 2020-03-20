Rocky Ridge Powersports owner Levi Garrett is seeking the public’s help locating two stolen all-terrain vehicles taken Wednesday from the dealership at 15801 state Highway 1, just outside Ada.
According to a Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies found evidence the vehicles may have been pulled or driven over concrete barricades in front of the dealership in the early morning hours Wednesday.
“On March 18, I got a call from a neighbor saying they thought somebody had broken in,” Garrett said. “We got here and saw that people had tried to move the barrier blocks out there (in the parking lot). We didn’t notice at first that anything was gone. When we checked the inventory, we noticed two 2020-model Razor four-seat Polaris machines were taken.“
Garrett said the thieves changed the ignitions out on the vehicles and used their own keys to start them.
“They started the machines and drove them over the barriers and drove them off the lot at about four o’clock in the morning,” Garrett said.
The vehicles were new. Their list price was approximately $25,000 each.
The sheriff’s report describes the vehicles as a 2020 Polaris XP RZR 1000 (VIN #3NSN4E99XLF800222) four-seater, white and black with red decals and black wheels, and a 2020 Polaris XP RZR 1000 (VIN #3NSN4K995LH190555) four-seater, orange and black with gray decals, bronze wheels and oversized tires. Each vehicle is valued at around $25,000.
Anyone with information about the location of the vehicles or the theft is asked to call the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office at 580-332-4169.
