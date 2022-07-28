A section of Wintersmith Drive will close temporarily while city crews make improvements in the area.
Construction will begin on South Wintersmith Drive (just north of Blake Way) to the (Spillway/Wintersmith Dam area) on Thursday, July 28 for approximately 4-6 weeks (weather permitting). One lane of traffic will remain open throughout the project, and a flagman will be in place to direct traffic.
This is Phase 2 of an extensive project that will extend the entire length of Wintersmith Drive. Crews will be paving parking areas, addressing drainage issues, and milling and resurfacing Wintersmith Drive.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at (580) 436-6300 x262.
For more information on the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.