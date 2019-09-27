Several Ada intersections and stretches of road remain closed for repairs or improvements.

Work includes a storm sewer project on Hickory from 15th Street to 18th Street, repaving 16th Street from Constant to Mississippi, and Emily Lane in the Heritage Addition.

Several stretches of road work were just completed or are nearing completion, including Country Club to Morrison, Mayfair to Mayfair Way and 18th Street from Stockton to its west end.

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

