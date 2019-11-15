Ribbon cut on Chickasaw Nation Pharmacy

Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby led ribbon-cutting ceremonies Thursday to dedicate the new Chickasaw Nation Pharmacy building, 1921 Stonecipher Blvd.
The new expanded pharmacy is symbolic of the growth and evolution of the Chickasaw Nation Health System during the past few decades, Anoatubby said.
“We are very excited for all the ways this new pharmacy will allow us to better serve our people,” Anoatubby said. “Its construction and dedication represents a new milestone in the advancement of our health systems, and a new level in patient service that we are thrilled to celebrate.”
The new pharmacy, located on the Chickasaw Nation South Ada campus, connects to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center and was designed to serve patients efficiently and effectively.
“We are constantly trying to improve and continually advancing our health systems to the next step,” Anoatubby said. “It is about thinking ahead and reaching that higher level of service and convenience. It is a philosophy of forethought and action that has served us well, not only for the last three decades, but throughout much of Chickasaw history.”
The two-story, 32,862-square-foot facility features cutting-edge technology, including pharmacy robotics, software and automation, as well as a pharmacy call center, a compounding room and a four lane prescription drive-thru, each with audio and video capabilities for added convenience.
Since the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center opened in 2010, more than 6 million prescriptions have been filled at the facility, and the service continues to grow.
Last year, more than 102,000 patients were served through the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center pharmacy drive-thru window, an average of 282 patients a day.
The new facility is expected to fulfill as many as a million prescriptions a year.
New patient services within the new facility include a durable medical equipment supply center. The 4,000-square-foot DME supply area enables staff members to deliver the devices — such as crutches, monitors and wheelchairs — conveniently and efficiently.
Several clinics have also been expanded at the medical center, including anticoagulation, high blood pressure and lipid management, as well as medication-assisted treatment.
“The new facility is designed to meet and exceed the patient’s expectations,” Anoatubby said. “All of our new systems and operations allow pharmacy staff to take care of any of our patients’ needs.”
About Chickasaw Nation Outpatient Pharmacy
The Chickasaw Nation Pharmacy provides patients with prescription services, medication reconciliation services, a medication take-back program for unwanted tablet or capsule medications, and medication therapy counseling on any prescription or over-the-counter product. Pharmacists also counsel on how medications interact with patient-specific illnesses.
To be eligible for pharmacy services, patients must have a CDIB or citizenship card from a federally recognized tribe. Prescriptions must be written by a Chickasaw Nation Division of Health provider.
For more information, call 580-436-3980 or 580-421-4569 or visit Chickasaw.net.
