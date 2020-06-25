Rhynes announces run for House District 25

Longtime Ada resident, Gary Rhynes, is proud to announce his campaign to be your next State Representative. As your Representative, Gary will work tirelessly on behalf of his friends and neighbors in Pontotoc County by working on legislation to:
• Protect our Second Amendment rights
• Protect our elections by voting to require identification to vote
• Protect small businesses from undue government oversight and regulation
He will refuse to let political donations or lobbyist have any influence whatsoever on his decision-making, and vows to have an open-door policy for the people of Pontotoc County.
Gary cares about the needs and concerns of everyday people in Pontotoc County and has been overwhelmed by the support over the last few months as this campaign has built momentum. As a small business owner and entrepreneur, he understands the difficulties facing business owners across our county. During his time on the Ada School Board, Gary gained a unique understanding of the issues facing the various school districts that call Pontotoc County home. He looks forward to bringing the experience he gained from the school board to protect our local districts against overreach by the State Department of Education.
Although he has been unable to visit with many of you in person during this campaign, Gary is available to speak over the phone or through email to address any questions or issues of concern you may be facing.
Electing a true conservative leader for House District 25 is vital to our continued growth as a community.
Endorsed by the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association and Oklahomans for Health & Parental Rights, Gary is a true conservative and will bring true conservative values to the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Gary and his wife, Sandy, have been married for 10 years and are proud to call Ada home. They have five children and six grandchildren.
For more information about his campaign or to request a campaign sign for your yard or business, call 580-272-7135 or email rhynesforhd25@gmail.com.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This political announcement was published as received by The Ada News. Political announcements may be sent to news@theadanews.com.
