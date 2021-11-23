Rhonda Harjo named Director of Registration and Admissions

Governor Bill Anoatubby has appointed Rhonda Harjo director of Registration and Admissions at the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health.
“Mrs. Harjo brings a wealth of experience, dedication, knowledge and enthusiasm to this new role,” Gov. Anoatubby said. “She is an asset to the Chickasaw Nation because of her commitment to deliver exceptional services to all Chickasaw citizens.”
Mrs. Harjo started her career with the Chickasaw Nation working at the former Carl Albert Indian Hospital in the 1990s. She has served in various positions in Health Information Management at the hospital, commonly called “medical records.”
“I love working for the Chickasaw Nation and Governor Anoatubby,” Mrs. Harjo said. “It is a blessing. I am so thankful. I know I’m in the place I’m supposed to be, with a tribe and leadership team that supports me and gives me the opportunity to serve others.”
In her new position, Ms. Harjo oversees all registration processes for Chickasaw Nation medical facilities in Ada, Purcell, Ardmore and Tishomingo. The process requires her staff to acquire all pertinent demographic information in addition to names and contact information, proof of tribal enrollment/eligibility, Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood (CDIB) and Social Security, verifying insurance and other factors for establishing and maintaining a patient’s medical chart and eligibility. The staff also gets pertinent documents signed upon check in or when admitted to the hospital. Her staff is able to schedule, cancel and reschedule appointments, and handle incoming calls into their clinics.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for Mrs. Harjo and her staff. The team was at first required to prepare paperwork, then switched to an electronic process for the registration of patients for COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration.
Since the Chickasaw Nation is providing COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, Mrs. Harjo said her teams have been busy completing registration for people who normally would not be eligible to take part in tribal medical services.
“We were up to the challenge and performed very well,” she said. “Situations are ever changing. Just when you think you know everything, there is always a new challenge. That is why I love this job. It keeps me fresh. You are constantly looking at processes and plans – updating them or modifying them – to meet the needs of patients. We must always be prepared for the unexpected.
“I am very proud of the compliments we have received concerning how efficient the Chickasaw Nation has been at administering COVID-19 vaccines. Governor Anoatubby and his leadership team made it possible for thousands to receive the vaccination.”
Thus far, the Chickasaw Nation has administered more than 60,000 COVID vaccines.
“I am very proud to be a part of the Chickasaw Nation and the ability to serve people,” Mrs. Harjo said. “I enjoy having an opportunity to provide for the greater well-being of everyone and serving First Americans requiring medical care.”
Mrs. Harjo is a Seminole citizen. She graduated from Konawa High School in 1987 and studied Health Information Management at East Central University in Ada, Okla. She is a Certified Coding Specialist (CCS).
She lives in the small community of Wolf, Okla. She and her husband, Nash Harjo Jr., who passed in 2018, reared two children.
Their daughter, Paige, 27, received her degree in Agricultural Economics from Oklahoma State University. Paige is employed by the Seminole Nation Housing Authority. Their son, Nash Lane Harjo, 24, operates two businesses, Harjo Construction Development Group, LLC, and Harjo Property Management, LLC.
