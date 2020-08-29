Retirement reception to honor Marcus Pogue

A come and go reception will be held on Sept. 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Wintersmith Lodge in Ada.
Mr. Pogue graduated from Loyola/Marymount University in California in the 1980’s with two Master’s Degrees in Educational Psychology and Counseling and Guidance. He gained employment at the Department of Corrections (DOC) where he spent 25 years as the Health Services Administrator. Pogue retired from DOC in 2008. Marcus quickly found that retirement wasn’t for him. He began his second career at Addiction and Behavioral Health Center (ABHC) in 2009,and soon after became a Licensed Alcohol/Drug Counselor. He was promoted to Clinical Supervisor in 2011 and was named Pontotoc County Counselor of the Year in 2012.
Marcus is quick to tell you that he has had many life experiences but has found that counseling those with a substance abuse problem has been very fulfilling.
Pogue is the type of counselor that shoots straight with his clients but is also very supportive at the same time. He has touched the lives of numerous clients and families in the 11 years that he has worked at ABHC. He has a quote that he utilizes with his client that says: “Are you in a place in your life where you are settling for “Good” or striving for “Better” when you should be seeking the “Best”.
Mr. Pogue lives by this same standard whether it is counseling, riding horses, fishing or traveling.
After retirement, Marcus plans to spend lots of time traveling with his wife Debbie whom he has been married to for almost 40 years. He also, hopes to spend more time with his son, daughter-in-law, and his 4 grandchildren. His last day at ABHC will be Sept. 11, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.