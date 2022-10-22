Former Latta Elementary School principal Phil Shivers recently won a recipe contest, which he said will come as a surprise to people who know him.
Out of hundreds of contestants, Shivers was crowned the champion of the Tailgating with Thomas’ recipe competition.
"My wife is the cook in the family, so when people find out that I won this one, it's going to be kind of weird," Shivers said with a laugh.
Both Phil and his wife, Mary, are former educators and retired from Latta Elementary School in 2017. He was the longtime principal of the school, and she was a longtime teacher there.
Phil said Mary was entering the contest and he suggested a Philly cheesesteak recipe, but she already had a recipe, and each entrant can only submit one.
"I like to grill every once in a while, and it was a tailgate grilling thing, and I said, 'Hey, I think I've got an idea that would work,'" Shivers said. "And she kind of helped me put it together, because I don't cook all the time. It was fun to do; quick, easy, tasted good."
All recipes had to feature a Thomas' Breads product. After being selected as one of five finalists in the competition, Shivers was named the champion after receiving the most votes for his recipe: In the Groove Grilled Muffin Cheesesteaks.
"I love Philly cheesesteaks," Shivers said. "So, I thought, 'Let's try to make a Philly cheesesteak with an English muffin on the grill.' So, the recipe was just super simple: some roast beef, onions, peppers, a little seasoning, two kinds of cheese -- provolone and mozzarella, and grilled English muffins with a little butter and garlic."
According to the company, not only did Shivers win the "illustrious title of
Tailgating with Thomas’ Champion," but he also won an "epic trip to a 2023 professional auto stock racing weekend valued at $5,000." All five finalists also received tailgating chairs and coolers to celebrate their recipes being in the top five.
Shivers -- a fan of racing -- said it is his understanding that he will have a choice as to which racing event he will attend. He has not yet decided which one.
Thomas' issued a press release saying, "After receiving hundreds of tailgating recipe submissions featuring Thomas’ products, recipes were reviewed based on taste appeal, creativity and originality to nail down the top five. (Recently), the public was able to cast their vote for their favorite Tailgating with Thomas’ recipe and named Phil the winner, garnering more than 2,300 votes!"
Although they retired from Latta Schools, Phil and Mary Shivers continue to work, conducting testing in various schools around the state. They also conduct a traffic study each summer called the National Occupant Protection Use Survey around the country for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
