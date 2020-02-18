Pontotoc County Retired Educators will meet on Friday at the Irving Community Center for their regular monthly meeting.
The meeting begins at 11 a.m. with lunch being served, followed by the business meeting and program. Janna Kelley, OSU Extension educator, will present a program of community interest to the group, and members are encouraged to make plans to attend.
For more information, call Judy Hanson at 580-436-4465.
