Pontotoc County Retired Educators are hosting an old-fashioned “Ice Cream Social Roundup” on from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday at the First Christian Church, Broadway and 13th Street.
The event is an opportunity for new retirees to learn more about the organization and the benefits of membership, as well as to fellowship with other retired educators. Membership chairperson Oma Tatum will be there with information and forms for joining and to collect dues (local $5) from current and former members. Dues may also be mailed to her at 17150 CR 3500, Ada, OK 74820.
The local PCREA unit meets at 11 a.m. the third Friday of the month, September through April, for lunch and an informative program. A variety of topics of community and professional interest are included in the 2019-2020 programs, and a list of dates and topics will be available at the Friday meeting.
All retired educators are invited to the “Roundup” to enjoy homemade ice cream, cookies, musical entertainment from Rozzie Purdy and lots of good fellowship.
For more information, call Judy Hanson at 580-436-4465.
