The Pontotoc County Retired Educators met on Oct. 18 at the First Christian Church, Ada.
The members were welcomed by President Judy Hanson. Vice President Gary Cooper led the salute to our American flag and followed with the invocation. The buffet consisted of chicken fry, potatoes, gravy, green beans, rolls and cake. Blue Moon catered the meal.
Following the meal, President Hanson recognized the table decorators, Sandra Mantooth and Oma Tatum. They had autumn colors in small containers on each table, surrounded by candies. The head table had two larger autumnal arrangements in addition to two succulent cacti arrangements containing four different examples, which Sandra arranged for the drawing.
Our program was to be presented by Carl Lewis of The Ada News, but he was unable to attend. Instead Richard R. Barron, Chief Photographer for The Ada News, substituted. It is always a pleasure to hear Mr. Barron. He had little time to prepare for his presentation but as usual, he did a great job. Mr. Barron has worked at the News for 31 years.
The first thing he did was ask if any of us had played the game of rumors. We played this at church in the young people’s section, but we called it gossip. Mr. Barron pointed out the original statement was not a thing like what came out at the end. That is how messages can get garbled. News should be accountable. He seems to think that in several years, the paper will be read on the iPhones.
Mr. Barron opened the floor to questions. Some of the questions included: fake news — be sure to confirm the source; Norman prints The Ada News; better stories have solid quotes and several pictures; mail delivery of the paper is successful; to find old stories go to (since 2006), go on the internet and search for your story. All members were very interested and appreciated Mr. Barron’s enthusiasm and knowledge.
President Hanson called the business meeting to order, asking for the minutes of September to be read.
Sandra Mantooth followed by giving the treasury report. Both were accepted as presented.
Next came the committee reports. Oma Tatum discussed the new pamphlets and the correction addendum she handed out. Mary Scalf, volunteer coordinator, reminded members of their volunteer hours and to be sure to turn them in.
Ruth Ann Taylor, Pioneer Award, had two major items to discuss. First, she handed out ballots for the award. The names people selected were Betty Allred, Gary Cooper and June Murphy. Members voted and placed their ballots into a small container. The results will be given next meeting.
Second, Ms. Taylor discussed the Little Red School House and Christmas lights. She has been trying to get a response from the Chamber for several months but still doesn’t have a solid answer. The amount paid the company that decorates will be for three years. She will be out of pocket in a couple of weeks, so they cannot contact her. Most of the members seemed a little hesitant with the situation. Ms. Taylor did take a vote, and it was decided to wait until we had more information.
President Hanson thinks we will be able to meet at the new Senior Building in November. Again, it depends on the weather and ability to work. After a vote, we decided we wanted turkey and dressing with all the trimmings. She also informed us our entertainment for December will not be able to attend, so we need a backup — Help.
June Murphy gave our legislative update. It mostly consisted of class room sizes, teacher raises, staff raises and retired educator COLAs.
Following this, President Hanson drew for the head table arrangements. Winners were Mary Scalf and Judy Hanson.
Meeting adjourned.
Attending: Richard Barron, Vaden Morgan, Martha Skinner, Harold Skinner, Edna Mae Cooley, Shirley Boren, Sammy Edwards, June Murphy, Gary Cooper, Mary Scalf, Judy Hanson, Jeannie McGehee, Linda McGaha, Mike McGaha, Ron West, Patsy West, Ruth Ann Taylor, Terry Scott, Carl Rutledge, Tommy Beddow, Tommie Beddow, Monte Surber, Sandra Brown, Oma Tatum, Jenny Cooper, Sandra Mantooth, Billy Floyd, Suzanne McFarlane, Angus McFarland, Betty Allred and Judy Hisaw.
