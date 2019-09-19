Pontotoc County Retired Educators are excited to begin the 2019-2020 season of activity.
The group will meet at 11 a.m. Friday at First Christian Church in Ada for a luncheon meeting. Any retired educators in the area who have not yet joined or renewed their membership for this year are also invited to attend. Local dues are $5.
The program, “Politicians Views on the Future of Education in Oklahoma,” will feature Sen. Greg McCortney and Rep. Ronny Johns. Contact Judy Hanson, at 580-436-4465 for more information.
