Pontotoc County Retired Educators will meet at 11 a.m. Friday.
Members should be aware of a change of location this month. The meeting will be at the Ada Church of the Nazarene, 315 W. 33rd St., which is east of the Pontotoc Technology Center.
For the program, the 2019 Pioneer Educator Award will be presented, honoring the career of one of our local retired educators. Contact Judy Hanson, 580-436-4465, for more information.
