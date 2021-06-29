Days away from Fourth of July festivities, city officials are warning residents about the possession and use of fireworks within city limits.
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher reminds residents that, outside of permitted, professional fireworks shows, shooting fireworks off within city limits is not allowed.
Bratcher cited a city ordinance which states, “The sale, use, display, storage, possession, discharge or manufacture of fireworks within the city is unlawful and an offense. However, authorized public fireworks displays may be permitted in accordance with the city’s fire prevention code. A fine of $555 will be applied if illegally shooting fireworks in city limits.”
