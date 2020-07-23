Ada will require people to wear facial masks or facial shields when they are in public places, indoors or outdoors, where social distancing cannot be maintained.
The Ada City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve an ordinance aimed at curbing transmission of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The ordinance directs all non-exempt people to immediately begin wearing facial masks or facial shields in public if they cannot maintain social distancing of six feet or more.
Individuals not exempt from the ordinance face a $100 fine for failing to comply with the order.
Public discussion and debate
Council members received an update on the state’s efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from Oklahoma State Department of Health Regional Administrative Director Mendy Spohn Monday. Spohn advised council members about the steps they could take to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“Currently, we only have three strategies to try to mitigate spread (of the virus) in the community,” Spohn said. “Those strategies are, obviously, social distancing, contact tracing and contact investigation or case investigation, and then use of masks. Those are the three public health strategies that we have in our toolkit right now. Hopefully we’ll have a vaccine to talk about in the future.”
Council members questioned Spohn about the contact tracing process and specifically asked her if she had any recommendations for steps they could take to combat community spread of the virus.
“The two most common places that people are getting this are family gatherings — when you get together with your family, have a birthday party or maybe it’s a social get-together with friends — those are generally our big pieces, the other is workplace settings where you have worker-to-worker spread,” Spohn said. “A lot of times our policies that we put into place are really good at protecting the worker from the public, but they’re not so great at protecting the workers from one another.
When asked directly whether OSDH recommends cities enact ordinances requiring members of the public to wear masks, Spohn emphasized the importance of mask-wearing, at first, indirectly answering the council member’s questions.
That reply didn’t satisfy at least one council member, who expressed his frustration with the lack of direction.
“There’s so much information out there, and this issue has become so politicized, I would just like for somebody with knowledge to just come in and say, ‘Hey, this is what we recommend. It’s your choice, but this is what we recommend. Because, we know what your numbers are. We know where it looks like you’re headed,’” Councilman Bryan Morris said.
“I try to take the politics out of it and make this about public hygiene, and we have been telling people for years to cover their cough and be hygienic — don’t go into the public when you’re sick,” Spohn said in response to Morris. “With a disease like COVID-19, where some people don’t even know they’re sick, having that face covering is very protective for the rest of us. So, it is (the) CDC’s recommendation that masks are important and I think that that is our recommendation, too. They’re important to a community’s response to mitigating the spread. Can I tell you what to do? Absolutely not. That’s your role. But, I would say that that is definitely a public health tool that we have and we only have a few.”
“Would you, at this point, recommend to us that we make an ordinance requiring ...,” Mayor Tre Landrum began.
“That’s what I’m doing,” Spohn said, before the mayor finished his question.
For nearly an hour afterwards, the council opened the discussion to members of the public in attendance, many of which took the opportunity to ask questions about contact tracing and make comments about their opinion on the matter and their experiences in other cities where mask ordinances were already in place. Some of those exchanges became contentious with certain individuals expressing discontent at the idea of being told they had to wear a mask. At least one individual broached the subject of the constitutionality of such an ordinance. To that point, Councilman Guy Sewell responded.
“This is not a civil rights issue,” Sewell said. “This is a public health issue.”
After public discussion was closed, council members spent a short time discussing enforcement of a mask-mandate, fine schedules for those who refuse to comply with the order and their confidence in the Ada Police Department’s ability to exercise discretion in enforcing such an order.
“I know there’s a lot of emotion associated with this,” Sewell said. “You guys, this is the easiest thing we can do. I don’t want to shut down restaurants. I don’t want to shut down businesses. I don’t want to shut down churches. By far, the most effective thing we can do is mandate mask requirements.”
The council will meet again Aug. 3 to revisit the ordinance and determine at that time whether adjustments need to be made.
Exemptions
1. Any person younger than 16 years of age;
2. Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering as recommended by their physician;
3. Any person at a restaurant to eat or drink (at a table). Masks should be worn at other times inside restaurant;
4. Any person while the person is exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors, and maintaining a safe distance (six feet or more) from other people not in the same household;
5. Any person while the person is driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver;
6. Any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face, such as while visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care of dental service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal;
7. Any person while the person is in a swimming pool, lake or similar body of water;
8. Any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election;
9. Any person who is actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship;
10. Any person while the person is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience;
11. Any person while performing work in which the face coverings present or exacerbates a hazard;
12. Any person who is hearing impaired.
Although the above are exceptions to wearing a face covering or shield, city officials strongly encourage those persons included within the exception to wear a face covering or face shield when possible.
The ordinance remains in effect until 10 p.m. Aug. 3, or until Gov. Kevin Stitt rescinds the provisions of his executive orders relating to the Coronavirus, whichever is earlier.
