OKLAHOMA CITY — When the Legislature convenes Monday, Oklahomans should expect to see a level of “unparalleled cooperation” between both Republican-controlled legislative chambers and the governor’s office, state leaders pledged.
There will likely be millions more to spend. Republicans enter session holding the supermajority in both legislative chambers and remain in control of the executive branch with GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt.
In short, they’ll largely be in control of the state’s policy agenda.
“I’ve never been more optimistic since I’ve been in this Capitol about being able to achieve good results for Oklahoma,” said state Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.
At the start of session, criminal justice reform, education and increasing government transparency and accountability while bolstering the new governor’s power all top the legislative agendas outlined by the state’s three most powerful Republicans — Treat, House Speaker Charles McCall and Stitt.
“The theme of the session in large part is restoring trust,” Treat said. “Restoring trust in the public (so) that they can have confidence in the legislative process. Restoring trust with the governor’s office and our counterparts in the House.”
Oklahoma Senate Republicans plan to provide greater accountability and transparency of how taxpayer money is being spent; increase Stitt’s authority to hire and fire state agency heads; protect public education investment and eliminate four-day school weeks; and improve access and funding for diversion programs aimed at furthering criminal justice reform, Treat said.
McCall said his caucus plans to focus on government reforms and accountability, criminal justice reform, increasing teacher pay to the top in the region and passing legislation to implement State Question 788, the citizen-led ballot initiative that legalized medical marijuana.
Stitt said his administration will press for criminal justice reform and new laws to expand his authority to hire and fire agency heads. He also plans to focus on education and what he calls “digital transformation,” which he said will bring Oklahoma into the 21st century in how it delivers services.
“I think our biggest challenges are also our biggest opportunities,” he said.
But Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said she’s concerned that health care reform isn’t among Republicans’ top priorities heading into session.
Even as rural hospitals and clinics close, health care has proven to be a partisan issue, she said.
“President Obama is gone. The Affordable Health Care Act is still here,” she said.
Meanwhile, thousands of Oklahomans are living without suitable health care, she said. Millions of residents’ taxpayer dollars are going to other states even while the state ranks at the bottom of most health outcomes.
“We want our money back. We want it invested in health care,” she said.
Floyd said her caucus will focus on education, health care and economic opportunity.
Oklahomans, she said, are tired of being ranked at the bottom in pretty much every category, she said.
Treat said the Legislature is going to have to address health care, but there’s no consensus among Republicans about how to approach it.
Still, Floyd said she’s pleased that Republican senators plan to prioritize restoring five-day school weeks. Statistics show that nearly 1 in 5 Oklahoma school districts now holds class four-days a week in an effort to cut costs or recruit classroom teachers.
House Democrats plan to prioritize education funding, said Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. She said Democrats view last year’s decision to raise millions in new taxes to fund teacher pay raises and boost classroom spending as a first step.
“We think there’s a lot more work left to do,” she said, adding that a big question is where lawmakers can find funding to pump more money into the classroom and reduce class sizes.
House Democrats also plan to focus on health care, and support accepting federal dollars to expand Medicaid, Virgin said.
Finally, she said they plan to spend the session talking about job creation, the economy and the existing tax structure to ensure everyone is paying equitably.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
