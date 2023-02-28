OKLAHOMA CITY — With federal grant deadlines looming, the state's superintendent needs to urgently hire a federal programs director to ensure public school students have continued access to “vital classroom instructional materials and supplies” and food, two influential Republican state lawmakers said Monday.
In a joint statement, representatives Mark McBride, R-Moore, and Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, said Oklahoma superintendents are worried about having the “critical dollars to continue to serve the needs of their students.”
McBride chairs the House’s common education committee while Baker chairs the House committee that oversees public school policy.
“Without these dollars, students will lack vital classroom instructional materials and supplies, and many will go hungry,” the two said. "Rather than take the steps needed to make sure the needs of all Oklahoma students are met, the state superintendent continues to rely on campaign rhetoric that focuses on cutting federal funding. There may be a time for that, but that will require a detailed plan that has legislative approval. Unfortunately, we have yet to see or approve such a plan.”
McBride and Baker said until the Legislature approves such a plan, Walters needs to focus on “ensuring our schools don’t see a downturn in this vital funding.”
Walters didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
Walters, who also serves as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education, has previously said Oklahomans need to have a “robust” discussion about the role federal funds play in local schools and consider whether “strings attached” by Washington, D.C., politicians are worth it, even as school advocates warned that gutting federal funding will devastate urban and rural districts alike.
Stitt’s office said Monday that the governor has not asked Walters to halt funding.
“The governor has not asked (Secretary) Walters to stop receiving or take steps to reduce the federal funding that flows to (Oklahoma) public schools,” said Kate Vesper, a Stitt spokeswoman, in an email.
On average, federal funding makes up nearly 10% of the total current revenue for Oklahoma school districts. It funds day-to-day operations such as personnel who help with federally funded programs for reading assistance, special education and child nutrition. Federal funds also help districts located on federal or tribal lands offset their diminished local tax base.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
