A State Department of Education data error last month resulted in nearly $900,000 in federal pandemic supplemental nutrition benefits being distributed to ineligible students, according to a state analysis.
While the Department of Human Services was able to freeze and cancel over $871,700 before it was spent, the families of 357 ineligible students had already spent $26,700 before their Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) accounts could be blocked, according to a DHS analysis released in response to CNHI Oklahoma’s request.
Just over 16,000 ineligible students were temporarily given access to P-EBT funds before DHS was alerted to the issue and was able to freeze and cancel those accounts.
The errors forced DHS to temporarily halt the entire COVID-19 food program, which is designed to provide supplemental nutrition assistance benefits to low-income children who qualify to receive free or reduced-price meals through their schools.
As of Monday, Casey White, a DHS spokeswoman, said the agency had resumed the program for eligible families, and those that were supposed to receive the cards should again begin to have access to their food benefits.
White said DHS is required to report the “overpayments” to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers the program, and “must take all steps required of us to recoup or prevent payments issued in error.”
State Department of Education officials and state Superintendent Ryan Walters did not respond to requests for comment made over three days. It’s still not clear how the mistake happened, if the error was statewide or isolated to certain districts, or what safeguards the state agency has implemented to stop it from happening again.
DHS is in charge of issuing the cards. The State Department of Education is responsible for giving DHS the data of who is eligible. The education agency in turn is supposed to get its data from local districts.
In all, DHS processed nearly 32,000 new requests for P-EBT cards the week of March 20 using data files provided by the State Department of Education that contained a mix of eligible and ineligible families, White said.
White said P-EBT cards are typically distributed in the summer, but the March batch was supposed to be issued to newly qualifying families and those that State Department of Education records indicated had qualified, but for whatever reason, hadn’t been included in the P-EBT program during the 2021-22 school year.
White said some of the data was bad.
P-EBT card issuances are done in batches and benefits are issued in “staggered allotments,” so eligible families typically receive 10 separate deposits to cover the entirety of the school year on the same issued card. Payment amounts are individualized to students based on the number of COVID-19-related absences.
State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said he’s worried that the State Department of Education and Oklahoma taxpayers could be on the hook for the misspent $26,700 in federal funds. And, he remains concerned about the families that were eligible for the program, but couldn’t access their funds during the freeze because of the education agency’s mistake.
Fugate said he also remains troubled that SDE has “remained mum” on the entire matter and has made no effort to communicate to the general public about the mistake or reveal what steps are being taken to address the issue.
He said State Department of Education leaders are acting like it didn’t happen.
“It’s quite the mess,” Fugate said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
